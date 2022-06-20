Going down? Florida gas prices drop 7 cents from last week

Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday, AAA reports. The state average declined 7 cents last week, after reaching an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After setting a record, gas prices are going down.

Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday, AAA reports. The state average declined 7 cents last week, after reaching an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.

The national average price for regular unleaded is once again back below $5 a gallon. For now, it looks like the state average won’t make it that high.

“Florida drivers are finally catching a break after several weeks of rising gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Gas prices are following oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered significant losses last week.

“If this downward trend holds, gas price drops could accelerate, moving the state average back around $4.50 per gallon,” Jenkins continued. “But this fuel market remains extremely unstable, and things can change very quickly. It’s looking less likely that the state average will surpass $5 a gallon, but the driving season is young.”

The U.S. price of oil dropped 9% last week. Friday’s settlement of $109.56 per barrel is $11.11/b less than the week before. Gasoline futures lost 38 cents on the week, for a combined 2-week loss of 46 cents.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.97), Fort Lauderdale ($4.88), Gainesville ($4.88)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.63), Pensacola ($4.65), Panama City ($4.69)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free in your area by using the free AAA mobile app

Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator

Find Florida Gas Prices