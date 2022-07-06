Florida gas prices decline for 3rd straight week, AAA says

Gas prices in Florida declined over the Fourth of July weekend, AAA said Wednesday.

The average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.54 per gallon, as of Tuesday. According to the Auto Club Group, the state average declined nearly 10 cents from last week and dropped a total of 35 cents through the last three weeks.

“Gas prices are being dragged lower by falling crude oil prices, which suffered steep losses Tuesday, on worries of a global economic slowdown,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “If these futures price drops hold, drivers could see Florida gas prices drift back below $4.10 per gallon. However, this is still an extremely volatile fuel market, and we’ve seen oil prices rebound so many times in the past several months.”

By Wednesday, the state’s average gas price was even lower — $4.52 per gallon. In Duval County, as of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.50.

According to AAA, over the holiday weekend, drivers found the most expensive Independence Day gas prices on record. The average price on Monday, July 4, was $4.55 per gallon — $1.54 more than last year’s holiday and 49 cents per gallon more than the previous record-high of $4.06 recorded on July 4, 2008.