Back-to-school checklist: 3 things to do before 1st day of class

Summer vacation is coming to end, and it’s time for parents and students to begin preparing for the start of the new school year.
Students in Camden and Ware counties headed back to class on Monday.
The first day of school for students in Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties is Aug. 10. In Duval County, the school bell rings for students on Aug. 15.
If you aren’t ready yet, there are three things you should do right now to make the first day of school easier:
- Make sure your student is registered for bus transportation if you plan to use it. This will make pickup and drop-off so much smoother during the first week of class. You can find registration details on your district’s website.
- Review your school’s dress code policy. Some counties updated the policy over the summer. Your child could get in trouble for not following it on the first day.
- Make sure your student is up-to-date on all of his or her immunizations. If you’re looking for a free way to take care of those health care requirements, The Florida Department of Health in Clay County is hosting an immunization drive over the next two weeks. It runs through Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday at the Clay County Fairgrounds.