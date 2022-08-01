Back-to-school checklist: 3 things to do before 1st day of class

It’s time for parents and students to begin preparing for the start of the new school year.

Students in Camden and Ware counties headed back to class on Monday.

The first day of school for students in Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties is Aug. 10. In Duval County, the school bell rings for students on Aug. 15.

If you aren’t ready yet, there are three things you should do right now to make the first day of school easier: