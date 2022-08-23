90º

SnapJAX users share photos of ‘I Voted’ stickers 📸🗳️

Florida primary election day is Tuesday

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Vote 2022, SnapJAX, Florida primary election
Many SnapJAX users have shared photos of their “I Voted” sticker after casting a ballot in Florida’s primary election. (Submitted)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday is election day, and many SnapJAX users have shared photos of their “I Voted” sticker after casting a ballot in Florida’s primary.

News4JAX wants to see pictures of your election day pictures. Just upload your photos and videos to SnapJAX under the “election day” channel.

Your photo could be aired on Channel 4 or spotted on our News4JAX social media accounts, including InstagramTikTokFacebook and Twitter.

VOTE 2022: It’s election day. Heading to the polls to vote? Read this first | Frequently asked questions & common mistakes on election day

Check out some of the uploads we’ve received so far below:

Adelina

I did my part, get out and vote!

Jacksonville
birba25

I voted :)

Jacksonville
Ren Brenton
Jacksonville
Marilyn Vaca, News4JAX

Easy quick process. Do it! 👍🏼🗳🇺🇸

Jacksonville
Pins User

Vote 🗳

Jacksonville
Josh Beauchamp

Thanks to the polling staff at Julington Baptist Church! Democracy made easy!

Jacksonville
Sandra19

I wasn't notified of the precinct change, but I voted.

Jacksonville
Andre Mills

I VOTED

Jacksonville
Stacey Readout

In and out in 5 minutes at Julington Baptist Church! 🇺🇸

Jacksonville

