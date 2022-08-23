SnapJAX users share photos of ‘I Voted’ stickers 📸🗳️

Many SnapJAX users have shared photos of their “I Voted” sticker after casting a ballot in Florida’s primary election.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday is election day, and many SnapJAX users have shared photos of their “I Voted” sticker after casting a ballot in Florida’s primary.

News4JAX wants to see pictures of your election day pictures. Just upload your photos and videos to SnapJAX under the “election day” channel.

Your photo could be aired on Channel 4 or spotted on our News4JAX social media accounts, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

VOTE 2022: It’s election day. Heading to the polls to vote? Read this first | Frequently asked questions & common mistakes on election day

Ad

Check out some of the uploads we’ve received so far below:

Adelina I did my part, get out and vote! 0 s 0

birba25 I voted :) 0 s 0

Ren Brenton 0 s 0

Marilyn Vaca, News4JAX Easy quick process. Do it! 👍🏼🗳🇺🇸 0 s 0

Pins User Vote 🗳 0 s 0

Josh Beauchamp Thanks to the polling staff at Julington Baptist Church! Democracy made easy! 0 s 0

Sandra19 I wasn't notified of the precinct change, but I voted. 0 s 0

Andre Mills I VOTED 0 s 0