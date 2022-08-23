Frequently asked questions & common mistakes on election day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Primary is Tuesday. Early voting wrapped up in Duval County on Sunday. Nearly 16% of people voted by mail or in person. That’s more than 100,000 people.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan expects the turnout to double and reach 30% by the time polls close Tuesday.

If you haven’t submitted a ballot for the primary, Tuesday is the last day to do it, but there are a few steps voters need to take before they head to the polls.

Mistake: Not knowing your precinct

Hogan said the biggest mistake that voters make on election day is not knowing their precinct.

He encourages all voters to check their precinct before heading to the polls because your vote will not count if it’s cast at the wrong precinct.

If you aren’t sure about your precinct, you can find it on the voter information card or sample ballot.

You can also find your precinct through the Supervisor of Elections website -- just click “Where Do I Vote.”

Mistake: Thinking you can’t vote if you’re not a party affiliate

Hogan also wants to remind everyone that they can vote Tuesday even if they are not registered with a particular party.

Both the sheriff’s special election and the property tax referendum for schools are nonpartisan, meaning they are open to all Duval County voters.

Question: What time are polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Question: Do I need an ID to vote?

You have to show proof of your signature and a photo. Hogan said a Florida driver’s license is best, but a passport, military ID, or even a veteran health ID card will work.

You can have proof of your signature on one card, and your photo on the other.

Question: Can I vote in person if I requested a mail-in ballot?

Another common question Hogan gets is whether someone can vote Tuesday if they requested a mail-in ballot but didn’t fill it out. The answer is you can still vote.

He said the county’s system will accept your vote and block any other attempt to cast a ballot.

Question: What if I make a mistake on my ballot?

If you make a mistake on your ballot, you cannot cross it out and fill in another candidate. The system will reject it.

You’ll want to take your ballot to the clerk at the precinct’s desk and ask for another one.

Question: Will my ballot count if I leave some races blank?

If you are not sure about a particular race, you can skip it! The rest of your votes on other races will still count.

Question: Can I take pictures inside the voting precinct?

You can’t take pictures inside voting precincts. But once you’re outside, pull out your camera, snap a picture with your “I Voted” sticker and share it with us on SnapJAX under the “Election Day” channel!