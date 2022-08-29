Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville

Jenese Harris becomes first African American woman to report a weathercast as a meteorologist on News4JAX, Aug. 21, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making.

As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.

“I remember sitting in the newsroom in Greenville, Mississippi and saying to myself, weather is amazing. I have always been amazed by the power of a storm, the growth of clouds and the power of water from a flood. I’m sure I have at least 200 photos in my phone of clouds, yes, clouds,” said a reflective Harris.

The 17-year journalism veteran had said something similar as a child when she decided broadcast news was her dream career.

“I knew that I wanted to be an anchor as a child but there was always this curiosity for science. I was the kid in elementary and middle school who won the blue ribbon for the science project and the speech contest; I was that kid,” Harris laughs reminiscing about the hard work mentality her parents instilled in her that led to this moment.

Ad

In middle school she was sent to space camp in Huntsville, Alabama, fueling her love for science. In high school, she was sent to Palestine and Israel for a month, as a youth ambassador for Michigan, fueling her love for exploring other cultures and fellowship.

“My parents never doubted my dreams, they simply required excellence, as did my teachers,” said Harris.

Back in the studio, Harris stood in front of the greenscreen as her co-anchor pitched to her for her first ever weather forecast as a meteorologist. In that moment, history was being made. On record, Harris became the first African American woman meteorologist in the Jacksonville area on-air and to present a forecast.

It’s been a long road for Harris pursuing an education in Meteorology.

“There were years when going to school and working full-time were impossible for me and then there were times when I just could not afford it, but I pushed on. I am grateful to Graham Media Group for providing tuition reimbursement so that I could make this dream come true,” Harris said.

Ad

As an anchor, reporter and meteorologist, Harris believes that she stands as an inspiration to all, no matter what your dream is, no matter your age or setbacks; go for it.

“Some dreams are delayed but they are never denied,” Harris said.

Harris has dedicated her debut as a meteorologist to her father, who passed away August of 2021.

“This was the first time my father was not there to watch me accomplish a goal in television or in life but I know he was with me in spirit.”

And this is just the beginning for Harris as she has a couple more dream goals in mind for her journalism career.

“That’s between me and God.”