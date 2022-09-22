Candlelight vigil Thursday night for father of 4 killed in Arlington

The group MAD DADS plans to hold a candlelight vigil tonight, in honor of a local father. Erik Fountano was shot and killed last week in Arlington. He is survived by his wife and four children.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – MAD DADS is having a candlelight vigil Thursday night in honor of a local father shot and killed in Arlington.

According to the group, 37-year-old Erik Fountano leaves behind a wife and four children.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 46-year-old Micheal Brown in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the shooting Sept. 9 began as an argument between Brown and Fountano.

Police were called to Alderman Road in the Alderman Park area of Arlington and found Fountano shot. He died at the scene. Police said someone who knows both men witnessed the shooting, and Brown was later arrested.

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fountano’s loved ones will gather for a candlelight vigil at 1015 Art Museum Dr. Jacksonville, Florida, 32207.

Brown is currently being held on $250,000 bond. Online records show he’ll be back in court in about two weeks.