4 locations in Flagler County offering sandbags on Monday

BUNNELL, Fla. – Flagler County officials helped the community prepare for Hurricane Ian, which is tracking toward Florida.

Officials said there is a likelihood of flooding in some areas.

Sandbags were distributed to Flagler County residents Sunday afternoon at two locations. Residents were limited to 10 sandbags per household.

“Mostly, we were just grabbing bags for our mother-in-law because that rain will come in. Even just on a heavy day, we get two inches. With a hurricane, they’ll dump four or six -- I don’t know how much -- and if it just sits then that’s the problem,” Matt Randolph, Flager County resident said.

News4JAX spoke to Angie Enyedi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Jacksonville, who said it’s important for people to evaluate their own personal risks.

“Are you in a flood-prone area? Do you usually pass over roads that normally flood and have heavy rainfall?,” Enyedi said “It doesn’t look like at this point that Palm Coast could be hit any worse than Jacksonville. So, the messaging for us right now is that the same heavy rainfall threat, dangerous coastal and marine condition, as well as watching for that potential tropical storm force winds, especially mid to late week.”

Officials said other locations across the county will also offer sandbag pickups on Monday:

Flagler Technical College – 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fire Station 71 – 89 County Road 2006 West, Bunnell from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palm Coast Public Works Yard – 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 and just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast starting at 9 a.m

Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church – 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach – times do be determined

In addition to sandbag preparations, officials also recommend residents have seven days’ worth of supplies such as food, water and medication. Be sure to test flashlights and radio and replace outdated batteries.

The News4JAX 2022 Hurricane Survival Guide includes a printable checklist for your supply kit (Page 17).