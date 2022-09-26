County-by-county: Where to get sandbags in Northeast Florida

Here are the Northeast Florida counties that have announced plans to distribute sandbags as Hurrican Ian tracks toward Florida.

Nassau County

Nassau County Emergency Management will be offering sandbag pickups Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact on Northeast Florida.

The distributions will be at the following locations in Yulee and Hilliard:

Yulee Road Deptartment Yard — 86200 Gene Lasserre Blvd., Yulee, Fla., 32097

Hilliard Road Deptartment Yard — 37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard, Fla., 32046

Both sites will be open until 7 p.m. Monday. Following Monday, the sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

Hundreds of prefilled bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the prefilled bags are gone, residents will need to fill their own bags.

Nassau County residents must provide proof of residency.

Columbia County

Columbia County will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:

Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055

Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris Drive, Lake City, Fla., 32025

Fort White Community Center — 17579 FL 47, Fort White, Fla., 32038

There is a 15 sandbag limit per vehicle.

Residents are responsible for filling sandbags, however, assistance will be available for people who are elderly or have special needs.

Flagler County

Flagler County officials on Monday revised sandbag operations as Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida.

Sand and bags will be available at the following locations on Monday:

Flagler Technical College — 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fire Station 71 — 89 County Road 2006 West, Bunnell — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palm Coast Public Works Yard — 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 and just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast — starting at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sand runs out

Daytona State College — 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE, Palm Coast — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sand runs out

Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church — 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach — 2 to 6 p.m. for Flagler Beach and Beverly Beach residents only

“Between volunteers and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office work crews, there is manpower to help our residents,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We are doing our best to help those who need it.”

Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household.