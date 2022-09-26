Nassau County distributing sandbags to community

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management will be offering sandbag pick-ups Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact on Northeast Florida.
The distributions will be at the following locations in Yulee and Hilliard:
- Yulee Road Dept. Yard - 86200 Gene Lasserre Blvd., Yulee, Fla., 32097
- Hilliard Road Dept. Yard - 37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard, Fla., 32046
Both sites will be open until 7 p.m.
All bags will be prefilled. There will not be a self-fill option.
Sandbags will be offered at the following pick up locations:— NassauEM (@NassauEM) September 26, 2022
