Nassau County distributing sandbags to community

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management will be offering sandbag pick-ups Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact on Northeast Florida.

The distributions will be at the following locations in Yulee and Hilliard:

Yulee Road Dept. Yard - 86200 Gene Lasserre Blvd., Yulee, Fla., 32097

Hilliard Road Dept. Yard - 37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard, Fla., 32046

Both sites will be open until 7 p.m.

All bags will be prefilled. There will not be a self-fill option.