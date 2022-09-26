Preparations underway for Hurricane Ian

All of Florida is under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging everyone to get ready for the worst, especially those who’ve just moved to Florida and have never experienced a hurricane.

Ahead of the storm, the state is activating 2,500 members of the Florida National Guard, and more could be called if needed.

All Floridians should have their hurricane plans in place. That includes stocking up on nonperishable food and water.

In addition to activating the National Guard, Florida also plans to have more than 2 million meals and more than 1 million gallons of water ready to be distributed to areas that may lose power because of Ian.

There is a risk of hurricane-force winds and heavy rain, and utility companies are preparing to react to power outages.

Along with the help from the state level, President Joe Biden has authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help coordinate any disaster relief efforts.

He has also delayed a trip to Florida he was supposed to make Tuesday because of the storm.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to keep monitoring forecasts and updates from local officials.