Clay County officials prepare for possible flooding in Black Creek as Ian approaches

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are getting prepared for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to bring strong winds and intense rain known to cause massive flooding in the Black Creek area.

Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward urged residents on Sunday to take the time to actively prepare for the storm and take it seriously, even if the exact track is uncertain.

“Hopefully into tomorrow and Tuesday morning, we’ll know what fight we will have for our community whether it’s a flood flight or wind fight but really take this time and get prepared to take this storm seriously,” Ward said.

When Hurricane Irma hit in 2017, the Black Creek area experienced severe flooding with cars underwater on the streets.

Ward said as of Sunday afternoon, Black Creak was at a lower level, which is a good thing going into the storm. Emergency management will continue to monitor the creek before and as the storm hits.

Emergency management assured the community that it is prepared for the storm.