71º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Jury selection underway for man charged in murders of 2 boys in Putnam County

State to seek death penalty if Mark Wilson Jr. is convicted

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

Tags: Putnam County, Melrose, Double murder
Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged in the murders of two boys in Putnam County.

In August 2020, Tayten Baker, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Robert Baker were stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home in Melrose.

Mark Wilson Jr., the boys’ aunt’s boyfriend who had been staying in a shed on the property, was arrested and later indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Wilson, 32, offered to plead guilty in the case, but prosecutors are determined to seek the death penalty if Wilson is convicted.

More than 200 potential jurors showed up Monday for jury selection. It could take all week.

Robert and Tayten Baker (Kim Rigney/GoFundMe)

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES