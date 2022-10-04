Jury selection underway for man charged in murders of 2 boys in Putnam County

Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged in the murders of two boys in Putnam County.

In August 2020, Tayten Baker, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Robert Baker were stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home in Melrose.

Mark Wilson Jr., the boys’ aunt’s boyfriend who had been staying in a shed on the property, was arrested and later indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Wilson, 32, offered to plead guilty in the case, but prosecutors are determined to seek the death penalty if Wilson is convicted.

More than 200 potential jurors showed up Monday for jury selection. It could take all week.