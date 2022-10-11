JSO K-9s track down man suspected in Northside shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of Erik Allen, who is accused of killing a man at the Home 1 Stay, which is the former Gold Rush Inn.

The former Gold Rush Inn motel made headlines in 2020 after the state shut it down for ongoing problems with violent crime — citing eight homicides at the location.

Officers were able to make contact with a witness, who was at the hotel, and knew where the suspect went after the shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 officers combed through that area, ultimately tracking down the suspect. The suspect failed to comply with instructions from officers, so a K9 helped get the man into custody, according to JSO.

Investigators said the man was transported to a Jacksonville medical facility for treatment and was charged with murder.