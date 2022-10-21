K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the police K-9 that was shot in the line of duty back in July.

He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville Beach and a nonprofit called Irondog K9 International.

K-9 Huk was at the event on Friday with a cast on his left leg. He is doing well in his recovery process.

“Huk obviously acts like nothing happened, so you know, (he is) very resilient,” Huk’s handler, Officer Cheth Plaugher, said.

Plaugher said Huk has another surgery coming up soon.

“He’ll be in a cast and splint for two more months — then rehabilitation will take several months,” Plaugher said.

Huk was shot in July following a pursuit that ended in a crash on Busch Drive near the Jacksonville Zoo.

“July 22 was a tragic day for our agency especially Huck and his handler,” Lt. Jason Bailey, who oversees the mounted and K-9 units within JSO, said.

First responders flew the dog across Duval County — rushing Huk to the emergency vet with bullets in his neck, hind, and wrist.

JSO honored First Coast Veterinary Specialists Friday with a “greatest appreciation” award for saving Huck’s life.

“It’s been such an honor and privilege to work with Huck and the K-9 handlers. It’s been amazing to witness their bond,” Dr. Sydney Davis, a First Coast Veterinary Specialist, said. “Huk wouldn’t be here tonight if it weren’t for us caring for him day and night.”

Huk was also honored for his courage by the non-profit organization Irondog K9 International. The nonprofit has paid around $12,000 in medical bills for Huk.

“These dogs are so vital for law enforcement as a handler for five years now we understand the dangers when our dogs serve,” Plaugher said.

It is unknown if Huk will go back into service.