Going to Georgia-Florida game? JSO says follow officers’ lead — not your GPS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bulldogs and Gators fans will be taking over TIAA Bank Field on Saturday for the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game.

Fans are urged to get to the game early Saturday. In fact, the recommendation from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is to arrive five hours before kickoff, which is set for 3:30 p.m. — that means fans should arrive 10:30 a.m.

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m., as people who have already claimed spots can set up to tailgate. The gates to get into the stadium open two hours before that — at 1:30 p.m.

“All of these lots that you see around here are labeled. They know where they are going. If you have a parking pass, it needs to be displayed so that the officers can see that. The officers will get them to where they need to go and get them in the stadium quickly,” Officer Christian Hancock, public information officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Friday on “The Morning Show.”

There’s going to be a lot of traffic, and construction plays into that, as well as the expected large crowds.

“We have a lot of new roadways that have opened in the last week. A lot of construction is going on around the stadium. These are going to be new road to people who have been here in years past. We want them to follow the officers’ lead — not their GPS,” Hancock said.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority shuttles will be available, along with the St. Johns River Taxi, which is set to make stops at the Southbank Hotel, Double Tree and Hyatt Regency before the game, and just at the Southbank Hotel and Hyatt Regency after the game.

While some fans will make their way downtown on the day of the Southeastern Conference showdown, some diehard fans have already set up near the stadium. Plenty of people got there earlier this week when RV City opened up. The city docks in the St. Johns River near TIAA Bank Field are also filling up as boaters secure their spots.

Fans of both the Bulldogs and the Gators say they look forward to this game every year, as they’ve made it their own traditions.

“We’re all excited about the game, of course,” said Georgia fan Nancy Wall. “But it’s the end of the week of camaraderie, good food.”

“If [the game] moves, it’s going to be crazy,” said Florida fan Rich Dean. “I mean, why take the money away from the city?”

Safety is a big priority because of how many people are expected to be around this area, along with all of the different activities going on Friday and Saturday. There is going to be a large police presence with uniformed and undercover officers in place. There will be 16 safety stations set up for people to get information they need, first aid if necessary and to even charge their phones.

Steve Johnson and his friends traveled all the way from New Jersey.

“Zero interest in either one of the teams. We’re here for the party and tailgate,” Johnson said. “It’s a bucket list trip.”

They were heading to the Luke Bryan concert Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“This coupled with the game tomorrow couldn’t be better,” he added.

Sequina Dennis and her friends said they’re going to be tailgating on Saturday.

“We’re from Georgia and we came down here to see those Gators get beat,” she said.

Over on “Alligator Alley,” fans were just as excited.

"This game, you never know what's going to happen," said Florida fan John Stanton. "Got our fingers crossed. It's always fun."