Shad Khan’s purchase of Fairgrounds has Georgia-Florida tailgaters questioning future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A big part of the Georgia-Florida rivalry game is the tailgating and fan experience beforehand. You don’t earn the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” moniker without having a good time.

But chatter among fans at this year’s tailgate festivities wasn’t just focused on whether the game will stay in Jacksonville -- an oft-debated topic.

Fans also want to know, if the game does stay, will one of their popular tailgate spots be open for business?

Fans said they love the Jacksonville Fairgrounds for tailgating, but they’re worried they might have to find another place to set up their pre-game parties.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment company agreed to buy the Fairgrounds back in April, and what that means for the future of tailgating at the Fairgrounds for games like Georgia-Florida is up in the air.

Kristina Rahn and Lori Rogers have been friends for decades, despite rooting for opposing teams.

They’ve been tailgating at the Fairgrounds for 15 years in the same spot and don’t want that to change.

“We are hoping that he will take things into perspective. At least one time out of the year, let us keep this,” Georgia fan Rahn said. “Let us keep this. Do whatever you want, but please let us keep this one time out of the year.”

Rogers, a Florida fan, joined her friend’s plea.

“It is a tradition. That is what Jacksonville’s all about. Jacksonville, Florida, Georgia. It is a tradition,” Rogers said.

Kevin Miley feels the same way. Fifteen years ago he helped start the “Gator Raiders Tailgating Crew,” and they’ve claimed a spot in the Fairgrounds every year since.

“This is one of the best things about Jacksonville that we have here is the Georgia-Florida game. This is what it’s all about,” Miley said. “I hope the game stays here.”

There is talk -- again -- about the possibility of moving the game out of Jacksonville. Last year, the Jacksonville City Council voted unanimously to approve a contract that would keep the Florida-Georgia game, which has had an economic impact of millions of dollars each year, in the city through at least 2023.

The agreement with the city, the University Athletic Association and the University of Georgia Athletic Association includes a two-year extension option for the 2024 and 2025 games.

As for the Fairgrounds, it seems they’ll stay available for tailgaters for at least the next two years until the annual fair moves to the Westside in 2025.

That’s when Iguana Investments plans to turn the area into a parking lot for Jaguars games and other events at the sports complex.

“Knowing Jacksonville and knowing Georgia-Florida fans, we are going to find a way to party,” said Cicely Manning, owner of CM Originals. “It may not be here, but there will definitely be a party in Jacksonville.”

Manning was at the Fairgrounds tailgate for the first time on Saturday selling mini collectors helmets and jewelry as Gators fans and ‘Dawgs fans cheered together in close proximity.

“It is an unknown situation. It’s all something new. I hate to see this possibly go. It’s something that we have always loved,” Miley said. “We would hate to see it go.”

But they will continue enjoying the space for as long as they can.