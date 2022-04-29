Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company agrees to buy Jacksonville Fairgrounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company, Iguana Investments, has agreed to purchase the Jacksonville Fairgrounds downtown.

The company on Friday released this statement to News4JAX:

“We have entered into an agreement with the Jacksonville Fairgrounds to purchase the fairgrounds and are supporting the fair in its move to a new location that is more aligned with its agricultural roots. Once the fair completes their relocation to the new site, our immediate plan is to convert the entire property to surface parking to support Jaguars games and other events at the sports complex. Removing the existing fairgrounds buildings will allow for the parking capacity at the site to increase by more than 50 percent.”

The Jacksonville Daily Record reports the fair is preparing to move to Jacksonville’s Westside. According to the Daily Record, the city General Government Awards Committee heard presentations Thursday from teams competing to design and build the site infrastructure for a new fairgrounds location next to the Jacksonville Equestrian Center on Normandy Boulevard.

Ad

Would you travel to the Westside to go to the fair? Let us know in the questionnaire below and your response may be used on a newscast on Channel 4 or on News4JAX.com.

New fairgrounds site rendering (Provided to WJXT)

New fairgrounds site rendering (Provided to WJXT)

Meanwhile, the city and Khan entered into a deal worth a quarter of a billion dollars that includes a sports performance complex. Work is underway northwest of TIAA Bank Field.

RELATED: Drafting the future: Looking ahead to the Jaguars’ influence on the shape of downtown Jacksonville

The state-of-the-art facility will ultimately house team offices, an equipment room, weight training and medical facilities. There will also be an indoor practice field, two outdoor natural-grass fields with about 2,300 bleacher seats, a team store and concession facilities. If things move ahead on schedule, it could be up and running by the start of the 2023 season.

Ad

And there’s Khan’s $321 million plan to bring a luxury Four Seasons hotel to anchor a project on the former Metropolitan Park site. The deal moved closer to breaking ground earlier this month when the Department of Environmental Protection agreed to lift certain restrictions.