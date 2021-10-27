City Council votes to keep Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville through at least 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of TIAA Bank Field during a game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 02, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve a contract that would keep the annual Florida-Georgia football game in the River City through at least 2023.

The agreement with the city, the University Athletic Association and the University of Georgia Athletic Association would have the city hosting five games, beginning with the 2021 game, running through the 2023 game and including a two-year extension option for the 2024 and 2025 games.

As part of the agreement, the schools and the city have decided that no temporary seats will be installed in the North End Zone of TIAA Bank Field, which means each school will be compensated $400,000.

Under the contract, the game requires seating at the stadium for at least 82,917 fans unless it’s agreed not to install all or a portion of the temporary seating. With the contract approved, that means about 6,000 seats won’t be added to the North End Zone for this year’s game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

