Flagler County orders evacuations along coast & A1A in preparation for Nicole

Flagler County asked residents and visitors in Zone A to evacuate Wednesday.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County asked residents and visitors in Zone A to evacuate Wednesday ahead of Nicole — as well as those in mobile homes and RVs.

Zone A is the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland.

“We urge those who are going to stay with relatives, friends or at hotels to complete their evacuation by noon,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “This will clear that traffic by the time the evacuation order is effective. It will open at 3:30 p.m.”

Lord said the county is anticipating strong winds, elevated surf and waves, and above-normal tides and rain amounting from 3 to 6 inches.

As of Wednesday, the area began to experience the start of winds and waves increasing with tropical storm gusts occurring overnight, primarily along the coastline, according to Lord.

“Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon, maybe even Thursday evening, we can expect to see our peak storm surge approach 3 to 5 feet above normal with waves potentially exceeding 15 feet and countywide winds approaching tropical storm force along the coast and the real possibility of hurricane-force gusts as well,” Lord said.

Officials said that previous damage to the sand dunes from Hurricane Ian and other previous storms has already greatly depleted the barrier that protects homes and businesses from the storm surge.

Rough waves Tuesday afternoon beating up against the Flagler Beach pier, which was previously damaged by Hurricane Ian (WXJT)

Hurricane Ian also caused a portion of the historic Flagler Beach pier to come apart and drift away. Nicole is expected to cause more of the pier to fall apart.

People who live in Palm Coast are bracing. “It’s crazy. This is only the beginning,” Carrie Vaglaro said. “We just put sandbags around the house and have candles and the generator ready to go.”

Business owner Laurie Brennan closed her beachfront boutique early.

“It’s not just the storm, it’s actually a full moon and king tide. So there’s other factors that make the water levels rise,” she said.

RELATED: Here’s what we know about school closures for Nicole

Shelter info

The shelter location is Rymfire Elementary, 1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast, for general population, special needs, and evacuees with pets.

Residents utilizing shelters are encouraged to arrive by 8 p.m. and to bring their own bedding. Single/twin size inflatable mattresses are preferred due to the space limitations.

All evacuees using the shelter should bring:

Five-day supply of all medications

Medical supplies and equipment

Sleeping bags, pillows, and blankets

Extra chargers and batteries for electronics

Headphones for music devices

Snacks and “comfort foods” – meals will be served

Important documents including identification, medical history, and insurance

No weapons allowed

No illegal narcotics allowed

No alcohol allowed

Residents with pets:

Animals must be crated

Animals must have current vaccination records and supplies, including medications

“Pets” are dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, rodents, and turtles

Four (4) pet maximum

No snakes, reptiles or farm animals and livestock

No drop offs

Residents with special medical needs:

Special medical needs residents are those who require daily assistance with medical conditions that prevent or hinder their ability to care for themselves, as well as those who require electricity or oxygen

Residents countywide who have special medical needs that require electricity for medical purposes are also welcome in the special needs shelter.

A family member or caregiver should stay at the shelter with the individual

Special needs shelters provide only limited medical care

At the www.flaglercounty.gov/emergency website, residents can sign up for the ALERTFlagler notification system, directly accessible at www.flaglercounty.gov/alertflagler.

Closures

Many public entities in Flagler County will close Thursday because of Nicole, and on Friday because of Veterans Day.

The following will be closed:

Flagler County

County Administrative Offices will be closed Thursday, November 10, and Friday November 11. Normal business operations will resume on Monday

Unincorporated Flagler County trash pickup will be suspended on Thursday, November 10, and run normal routes Friday, November 11

City of Flagler Beach

City Administrative Offices are closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Normal business operations on Monday

Veterans Day Ceremony is postponed to another date

There is no recycling today, Wednesday, and there is no trash pickup Thursday November 10

Flagler County Courthouse

Closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Normal business operations resume on Monday

City of Palm Coast

Regular trash pickup canceled for Thursday, November 10. Normal operations scheduled for Friday, November 11

Administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday with normal business operations resuming on Monday

Veterans Day Ceremony is moved to the Flagler Auditorium at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 11

The Palm Coast Library will reopen on Saturday, November 12 and the ‘White Table Ceremony’ will be at 10 a.m. that day.

City of Bunnell

No changes – operations running as normal including trash and administrative offices

Flagler County Tax Collector Office

Will close Wednesday at noon. Closed Thursday and Friday. Regular business Monday.

Flagler County Property Appraisers Office

Will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. Closed Thursday and Friday. Regular business Monday.

Flagler County Clerk of the Court

Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Bridges