Flagler County orders evacuations along coast & A1A in preparation for Nicole

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County asked residents and visitors in Zone A to evacuate Wednesday ahead of Nicole — as well as those in mobile homes and RVs.
Zone A is the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland.
“We urge those who are going to stay with relatives, friends or at hotels to complete their evacuation by noon,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “This will clear that traffic by the time the evacuation order is effective. It will open at 3:30 p.m.”
Lord said the county is anticipating strong winds, elevated surf and waves, and above-normal tides and rain amounting from 3 to 6 inches.
As of Wednesday, the area began to experience the start of winds and waves increasing with tropical storm gusts occurring overnight, primarily along the coastline, according to Lord.
“Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon, maybe even Thursday evening, we can expect to see our peak storm surge approach 3 to 5 feet above normal with waves potentially exceeding 15 feet and countywide winds approaching tropical storm force along the coast and the real possibility of hurricane-force gusts as well,” Lord said.
Officials said that previous damage to the sand dunes from Hurricane Ian and other previous storms has already greatly depleted the barrier that protects homes and businesses from the storm surge.
Hurricane Ian also caused a portion of the historic Flagler Beach pier to come apart and drift away. Nicole is expected to cause more of the pier to fall apart.
People who live in Palm Coast are bracing. “It’s crazy. This is only the beginning,” Carrie Vaglaro said. “We just put sandbags around the house and have candles and the generator ready to go.”
Business owner Laurie Brennan closed her beachfront boutique early.
“It’s not just the storm, it’s actually a full moon and king tide. So there’s other factors that make the water levels rise,” she said.
RELATED: Here’s what we know about school closures for Nicole
Shelter info
The shelter location is Rymfire Elementary, 1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast, for general population, special needs, and evacuees with pets.
Residents utilizing shelters are encouraged to arrive by 8 p.m. and to bring their own bedding. Single/twin size inflatable mattresses are preferred due to the space limitations.
All evacuees using the shelter should bring:
- Five-day supply of all medications
- Medical supplies and equipment
- Sleeping bags, pillows, and blankets
- Extra chargers and batteries for electronics
- Headphones for music devices
- Snacks and “comfort foods” – meals will be served
- Important documents including identification, medical history, and insurance
- No weapons allowed
- No illegal narcotics allowed
- No alcohol allowed
Residents with pets:
- Animals must be crated
- Animals must have current vaccination records and supplies, including medications
- “Pets” are dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, rodents, and turtles
- Four (4) pet maximum
- No snakes, reptiles or farm animals and livestock
- No drop offs
Residents with special medical needs:
- Special medical needs residents are those who require daily assistance with medical conditions that prevent or hinder their ability to care for themselves, as well as those who require electricity or oxygen
- Residents countywide who have special medical needs that require electricity for medical purposes are also welcome in the special needs shelter.
- A family member or caregiver should stay at the shelter with the individual
- Special needs shelters provide only limited medical care
At the www.flaglercounty.gov/emergency website, residents can sign up for the ALERTFlagler notification system, directly accessible at www.flaglercounty.gov/alertflagler.
Closures
Many public entities in Flagler County will close Thursday because of Nicole, and on Friday because of Veterans Day.
The following will be closed:
Flagler County
- County Administrative Offices will be closed Thursday, November 10, and Friday November 11. Normal business operations will resume on Monday
- Unincorporated Flagler County trash pickup will be suspended on Thursday, November 10, and run normal routes Friday, November 11
City of Flagler Beach
- City Administrative Offices are closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Normal business operations on Monday
- Veterans Day Ceremony is postponed to another date
- There is no recycling today, Wednesday, and there is no trash pickup Thursday November 10
Flagler County Courthouse
- Closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Normal business operations resume on Monday
City of Palm Coast
- Regular trash pickup canceled for Thursday, November 10. Normal operations scheduled for Friday, November 11
- Administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday with normal business operations resuming on Monday
- Veterans Day Ceremony is moved to the Flagler Auditorium at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 11
- The Palm Coast Library will reopen on Saturday, November 12 and the ‘White Table Ceremony’ will be at 10 a.m. that day.
City of Bunnell
- No changes – operations running as normal including trash and administrative offices
Flagler County Tax Collector Office
- Will close Wednesday at noon. Closed Thursday and Friday. Regular business Monday.
Flagler County Property Appraisers Office
- Will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. Closed Thursday and Friday. Regular business Monday.
Flagler County Clerk of the Court
- Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Bridges
- Bridges are open
- Tolls suspended on Hammock Dunes Bridge until further notice