Water main break slows recovery efforts along heavily-saturated Ken Knight Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A water main leak Friday was slowing down progress for residents along Ken Knight Drive on Jacksonville’s Northside whose homes were flooded during Nicole.

A boil water alert was issued for 600 households due to the water main break.

Residents who had several feet of water in their home Thursday were doing their best to clean up, with assistance from the American Red Cross.

Melon Mayweather’s house, and dozens of others, still hadn’t completely dried out from the rising waters that were created by Nicole. Mayweather said she wishes she had purchased flood insurance.

She said she’s going to have to start over due to the extent of the water damage.

″It impacted me real bad,” Mayweather said. “...All my clothes — the water came through the washer and dryer, all my clothes are soaking wet.”

Making matters worse for many, JEA reported Friday that large tree roots shifted underground doing the storm. It resulted in a 6-inch water main pump bursting, leading to additional floodwaters spilling into peoples’ homes.

The American Red Cross is helping by passing out kits to help residents start the cleanup process, as well as bottles of water.

Local residents like Mike Smith said he hopes the city of Jacksonville will do more to get ahead of the flooding, which has been common occurrence following heavy rainfall or storms like Nicole.

Smith and other neighbors said they’d also like the city to consider installing a pump system similar to ones that pump floodwaters out of the San Marco neighborhood.

“Just because we are on the Northside and not in San Marco, there shouldn’t be a difference,” Smith said.

News4JAX on Friday requested comment from the city, to see if it would consider a water pumping system or explore the idea of dredging the Ribault River, should it help the situation. City offices, however, were closed Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.