JEA getting closer to restoring power at Northside apartment complex that caught fire during Nicole

Residents of a Northside apartment complex are saying enough is enough.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA crews on Thursday were still working to restore power at the Island Pointe Apartments following flooding and a fire on Thursday as Nicole lashed Florida last week.

A JEA spokesperson told News4JAX that residents at the complex must be home on Thursday to let JEA access the interior and ensure there are no safety issues.

“If the tenant is not home or management doesn’t have access, residents will need to work with the complex to get the breaker turned on,” the representative said.

The crews are doing visual and four safety checks prior to installing the meters, News4JAX was told. If the meters failed any tests, crews would need to work with electricians to make repairs.

“We will not make meter installment until it is safe,” the representative said.

On Wednesday, the News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter flew over the complex along the Trout River where some repair work to the electrical system has to be made. Some of the residents whose power was not back are frustrated — like one woman who did not wish to be identified.

“This has been going on now, and every day that I ask I’m being told, ‘Well, we are working on it, we are trying,’” she said. “But it’s not enough. I am displaced, and for the money we pay out here, no one should be.”

People living at the complex said they are required to have renters insurance but have to pay for hotel rooms upfront and will not be reimbursed until later. They say that’s presenting problems.

