Residents of Northside apartment complex still waiting for power to be restored following flooding, fire during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents of a Northside apartment complex are saying enough is enough.

As of Wednesday, people living in a portion of the Island Pointe Apartments were still waiting for power to be restored to their homes following flooding and a fire on Thursday as Nicole lashed Florida. State Rep. Tracie Davis and Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman were at the complex on Wednesday, trying to get answers and the power restored.

News4JAX was told that for about 35 apartments, power should be back on Wednesday evening, although there might be about four units where that will not happen.

Also on Wednesday, the News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter flew over the complex along the Trout River where some repair work to the electrical system has to be made. Some of the residents whose power was not back are frustrated — like one woman who did not wish to be identified.

“This has been going on now, and every day that I ask I’m being told, ‘Well, we are working on it, we are trying,’” she said. “But it’s not enough. I am displaced, and for the money we pay out here, no one should be.”

People living at the complex say they are required to have renters insurance but have to pay for hotel rooms upfront and will not be reimbursed until later. They say that’s presenting problems. Some have called Pittman, hoping she can help and pressure the complex to get the electricity back on.

“It is disturbing to me that it’s been, this is day seven,” Pittman said. “It is still a hurricane for people living on the property and have not gotten their electricity.”

She and Davis are pushing JEA and the city to move ahead with permits and are trying to find out ways to help those without power and get them money for temporary lodging.

“We are making calls in my office to see if there’s something we can do, the state,” Davis said. ”In the meantime, we are trying to get some local help from the folks here, but at the end of the day, we need to get the power back on.”

News4JAX saw JEA crews and city inspectors come and go from the complex. The manager told us off-camera that it is frustrating because they have electricians doing work, but they are waiting for the city to sign off so JEA can turn the power back on. JEA said it’s waiting to do just that. The city said it was working with the contractor and submitting the applications for the permits correctly. It is expediting it, so it believes the power could be turned on quickly.