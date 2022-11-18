Power restored to Northside apartment complex following flooding, fire during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA has restored power to the remainder of the units at an apartment complex on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Some people living in a portion of the Island Pointe Apartments along the Trout River had to wait for over a week for power to be restored to their homes following flooding and a fire on Nov. 10 as Nicole lashed Florida.

News4JAX was told that some repair work to the electrical system had to be made.

On Friday, JEA announced that it and the city of Jacksonville collaborated to streamline the process and expedite work once the complex repairs were completed.