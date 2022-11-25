‘Real Black Friday’ offers chance to shop small, support local businesses ahead of Small Business Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – More than 166 million people will shop over the holiday weekend.

Shoppers will spend billions at the big box stores, but it’s also important to remember the little guys. That’s the point behind Small Business Saturday.

Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, providing jobs and unique creations to their communities, which is why so many of them hope you’ll consider staying local while marking names off your shopping list.

But you don’t have to wait until Small Business Saturday to shop local.

More than 120 Black-owned businesses will set up along A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for The Melanin Market’s “Real Black Friday” event on the Eastside.

Melanin Market opens "Real Black Friday" event to encourage shoppers to shop small. (WJXT)

Organizer Anita Spencer said for many of these entrepreneurs this event is the stepping stone for future success.

“People have come out over the years and made contacts and now they have brick-and-mortar businesses or food trucks or different things like that,” Spencer said.

This is the sixth time the Melanin Market has hosted the Black Friday pop-up shop.

The mission is to showcase Black-owned businesses, artists, nonprofits and performers. The founders wanted to create a safe and family friendly environment for underrepresented communities to expand their networks.

There’s also an event happening in Downtown Jacksonville on Saturday to encourage shoppers to patronize small, local businesses.

A scavenger hunt is being held for anyone who heads downtown -- and there are prizes.

All you have to do is download the Eventzee app, create an account with a valid email address and then hunt for QR Codes at the participating shops and scan them. Purchase is not required to play.

The first 100 people to scan five codes will get a $20 gift card. Anyone who scans a code will also be entered for a chance to win a $100 e-gift card.