‘Tis the season: Girvin Road light display is ready for visitors!

Willie Johnson took this photo of the Christmas lights on Girvin Road. See them before they're gone!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest Christmas light displays in the Jacksonville area is back.

If you and the family are planning on driving around to view some holiday decorations, you’ll want to check out the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood located just West of Neptune Beach.

The entire neighborhood decorates with lights. Locals hang lights from houses and trees, decorate with blow-up animals and signs, and so much more! The light display is free and has been a tradition for more than 15 years.

The display was also named the JaxBest choice for best lights display in 2021, 2020, and 2019!

The lights began after Thanksgiving on Nov 24. The neighborhood keeps the lights up through New Year’s and possibly through the first week of January.