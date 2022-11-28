List🎄🎅: Here are the best Christmas light displays & events around Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you ready to get into the Christmas spirit? News4Jax has compiled a list of the best light displays and events around our area.

So grab your family and friends and hit the road!

[Have a light display or event you would like to add? Send us the location in the comments section below or email CLuter@wjxt.com.]

1) Girvin Road in the Blackhawk Bluff Subdivision | JaxBest winner in 2021, 2020 & 2019

One of the largest Christmas light displays in the Jacksonville area is back. If you and the family are planning on driving around to view some holiday decorations, you’ll want to check out the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood located West of Atlantic Beach. Click here for more details.

2) Night of Lights in St. Augustine | JaxBest winner in 2022

The award-winning display will run each night through Jan. 31. Thousands of people are guaranteed to check out the event that brightens 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district. Click here for more information.

Nights of Lights on Dec. 24, 2021.

3) Deck The Chairs in Jacksonville Beach | JaxBest winner in 2022

Deck The Chairs puts a unique twist on Christmas decorating! The free holiday light display at the Seawalk Pavilion is a must-see event that runs until Jan. 1. Click here for more information.

Photo: Deck The Chairs 2021

4) ‘Dazzling Nights’ at Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland for “Dazzling Nights.” The three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience will feature a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures. Click here for more information.

‘Dazzling Nights’ begins at Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens | Photo from Adam Sliger (Memoir Agency)

5) ZooLights at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

ZOOLights is the winter wonderland for this holiday season! The event features more than 2 million lights twinkling with vibrant hues of color, creative imagery and Instagram-worthy backdrops. Click here for tickets and more information. (Dates: Dec. 9 - 11| 15 - 18 | 22 - 24 | From 6 - 9 p.m.)

SnapJAX user Richard says the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens celebrates ZooLights for two more weekends.

6) Beauclerc Rd right off of San Jose

This local family goes above and beyond every year! Be sure to check out this walk-thru display in Mandarin. This display is free to look at. Parking is roadside, so be sure to be careful when getting in and out of the car!

Beauclerc Rd right off of San Jose

7) Smiths Lights on Rue

Walk-thru lights display at 4930 Rue Street Jacksonville, FL 32258

8) Lights On 14th

This event is a computer-controlled Christmas Lights Display in Starke! The lights run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Jan. 1, 2023. The event is free for all, but donations are accepted and 100% goes to Clay Humane. (from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Address: 15912 NE 14th AveStarke, FL 32091) Click here to read more.

9) Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville

As the countdown to the holidays continues, there is a tradition that many people love, which is the citywide Christmas party at the Prime Osborn. Thousands line up each year to ensure their children have toys, books, clothes, etc. ahead of Christmas. The Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville did not hold our in-person toy distribution event in December 2020 or 2021 in response to the risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-day, first come/first serve event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville.

Date: Saturday, December 17th, 2022 | Click here for more information.