Residents rejoice: Clay County curbside recycling returns

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Curbside recycling returns

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Curbside recycling resumed Monday, Dec. 5 in Clay County after the county canceled it due to COVID-19 and staffing issues back in the summer of 2020.

The county said Waste Management now has enough drivers to meet the area’s demand.

Residents will need two bins for sorted paper products and rinsed containers:

  • The paper products bin is for clean, dry paper products such as newspapers, books, junk mail, shredded paper, and flattened corrugated cardboard cut into 2′ x 3′ pieces.
  • The containers bin is for rinsed containers including plastic and glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, and cartons and juice boxes.

Residents are asked to only place accepted recyclable items in the bins. Recycling will be picked up on the same day as yard waste.

The following items are not accepted:

  • Medical sharps
  • Plastic bags
  • Styrofoam
  • Chemical containers
  • Broken glass, window glass, or mirrors
  • Aluminum foil
  • Clothes hangers

Bins can be requested on the Clay Connected app, which is available for free on Android and Apple devices, or residents can call Environmental Services at 904-284-6374. Keystone Heights residents need to call Waste Management at 904-695-0500 to request bins.

Waste Management will also continue to service the seven temporary recycling drop-off sites through Dec. 18. These containers will be removed on Dec. 19.

