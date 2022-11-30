Clay County launches new app for residents to report issues, request services

CLAY COUNTY; Fla. – If you live in Clay County and have been wondering where you can report your missed trash collections or other neighborhood concerns — that process just got easier.

Clay County launched a new app, available for Apple or Android users, that residents can use to report a missed collection or a pothole on their street. Users can also get information on other county services, departments and opportunities.

The county wants to improve customer service and find new ways for residents to stay connected to their local government and services.

Requests are not monitored on a 24/7 basis and are addressed during business hours. If you have an emergency, please call 911.

Stay connected to your Clay County Government with Clay Connected powered by GOGov. Download the app or click here to get started.