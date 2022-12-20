Man convicted of killing 2 Putnam County boys makes final plea to judge to spare him death penalty

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County man convicted of murdering two young brothers will be back in court Tuesday to make a final attempt to persuade a judge to keep him off Death Row and instead, hand him a life sentence.

A jury unanimously recommended Mark Wilson Jr. face lethal injection for killing 14-year-old Tayten Baker and his 12-year-old brother Robert in 2020.

Tuesday’s hearing is what’s legally known as a Spencer hearing. It’ll give Wilson’s attorneys a chance to provide additional evidence to change the penalties imposed by sentencing. In this case, they’ll ask the judge to spare Wilson’s life.

It took the jury less than an hour to recommend Wilson be put to death for killing Robert and Tayten. The boys’ family has already made their position clear.

“We want the death penalty,” their mother, Sarah Baker, said after Wilson was found guilty.

“We don’t want to work and pay taxes for him to live. Point blank. Period,” cousin Kelli Coco said after the jury’s recommendation was announced.

Now, it’ll be up to the judge to decide whether to follow through with the jury’s recommendation.

Judge Howard McGillin will make the decision after the Spencer hearing.

“Defense has had their work cut out for them in this case, since the very beginning. This was a very difficult case to defend,” said defense attorney Gene Nichols, who is not connected to the case.

Nichols said there’s a chance Wilson’s defense team could bring forward more evidence that hasn’t been heard yet in court. It might even come from Wilson himself.

“Typically, what you will see is a defendant testifying, which you may not have heard from before,” Nichols said. “But usually, the witnesses that will come into a Spencer hearing are the same ones that we already know about.”

During Wilson’s sentencing hearing, the court heard from a psychologist and Wilson’s stepsister -- who described a childhood filled with domestic abuse and drug use. Nichols said given the facts of this case, whatever evidence is shared at Tuesday’s hearing would have to be especially compelling.

“If we see something that we have not heard and not seen and is unexpected, then that will give the judge at least a reason to pause and consider,” Nichols said. “It’s going to be very difficult for any judge in any situation to say, ‘I’m going to not follow what the jury has recommended.’”

The Spencer hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Putnam County court. News4JAX will monitor those developments and provide updates.