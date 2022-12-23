First Coast Crime Stoppers sees recent decline in anonymous tips

The number of tips rolling into First Coast Crime Stoppers has steadily declined over the past few years.

Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement to get criminals off the streets by allowing members of the community to leave anonymous tips and receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

News4JAX spoke to a woman who said it’s heartbreaking to know that fewer people are coming forward with helpful information, and she wants that to change because she says tips sent to Crime Stoppers would help police solve her brother’s murder.

“They’re selfish,” said Melanese Wilson, the sister of Darnell Wilson.

Darnell Wilson was gunned down inside his home in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood in February. He was a father of three children, and his sister described him as a giving person. Melanese said in the 10 months since his death, she’s hoped someone would speak out to help detectives close the case and help her find peace.

According to data provided by Crime Stoppers, its fiscal year is from July 1 of the previous year to June 30 of the current year.

The data pulled from 2016 shows a decline in the number of tips received with roughly 3,400 tips submitted in 2018 to around a little over 2,800 tips in 2022.

The number of cases cleared also decreased from 2018 to 2021 but, they increased in 2022.

“I’m quite sure somebody knows something because the streets talk. They talk hard. It may not be right all the time, but a little tip would help,” Melanese said.

Wilson’s family recently partnered with the anti-violence group MAD DADS to spread the word about his case and plead for answers from the community.

“Help that family that’s grieving. That’s just not anybody, that’s anybody that has lost a loved one. Tell. Tell. Tell,” Melanese said.

For the fiscal year 2023, starting from July 1, Crime Stoppers has received over 1,300 tips.

If you have any information about Wilson’s case or would like to report a tip to Crime Stoppers, you can call 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.