Shocking, heartwarming & sad stories: The 2022 News4JAX social posts that clicked most with you

Dash cam video shows semitruck driver apparently falling asleep before crash

With more than 80.8 million views, 822,000 likes and 20,000 comments on Instagram and Facebook combined, the I-TEAM story showing dash camera footage from inside a semi — appearing to show a driver nodding off moments before the truck crashed into two cars on the side of the road and a person standing outside them — was hands down the most viewed video from News4JAX in 2022.

The driver claimed that his tire blew out, causing the crash on I-4 in the Tampa area. The video footage obtained shows differently. (Play the video below to watch the full I-TEAM story)

A close look at dash camera footage from inside a semitruck appears to show a truck driver nodding off, moments before the truck crashed into two cars on the side of the road, and a person standing outside it

Adorable video of 5-year-old asking girl from class to be his Valentine goes viral

A video showing a 5-year-old boy asking a girl from his class to be his Valentine blew up on social media this year, drawing more than 14 million views on Facebook and Instagram.

The adorable young gentleman, accompanied by his mother, was wearing a suit and holding flowers, chocolate, and what appeared to be a rainbow unicorn. It was so adorable that it went viral!

Jacksonville-based AEW continues to thrive after celebrating 3rd anniversary

We’ve talked about our popular posts on Facebook and Instagram, but let’s not forget about Twitter! On Twitter, the post that received more than a thousand likes was how the Jacksonville-based All Elite Wrestling was continuing to thrive — attracting new fans three years after making its debut.

It received dozens of replies, most surprised by the news or poking fun at Shad Khan, saying to check the ratings again.

All Elite Wrestling continues to thrive with compelling matches while attracting new fans three years after making its debut. https://t.co/fSRvs4KaRZ — News4JAX (@wjxt4) June 8, 2022

Florida snow: Video shows snow falling in the Sunshine State on Monday

Now on to a story that was popular on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Snow in Florida! No kidding!

Snow fell in Florida in January of 2022 as a cold front made its way east. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to its Facebook page showing snow falling from the sky in Lake Lorraine in the Florida Panhandle.

Viewers and followers were in awe because it so rarely snows in Florida! When the article was posted on Facebook, it reached more than 500,000 people.

No, we aren't joking. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Lake Lorraine (Florida Panhandle) posted this video and reported flurries around 3 a.m.

‘I see his execution in my mind over and over’: Family shares grief as Arbery’s killers sentenced to life

The breaking news when Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse for their roles in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was one of the most watched Facebook Live videos of the year.

The video was viewed more than 3.3 million times and had more than 30,000 comments.

Former News4JAX anchor & reporter Corley Peel’s twin sister, who was battling lung cancer, passes away

The news that former News4JAX reporter Corley Peel’s twin sister — Chelsea Peel — had passed away from lung cancer tore us apart this year. Before her passing, she had driven all the way to Jacksonville from Texas to surprise her sister on-air before Corley left News4JAX to spend more time with her.

Corley said that her sister had been going through treatments for the past couple of years and that the diagnosis was a shock to her family because she had never smoked and the cause was unknown.

We will forever remember Chelsea Peel as amazing, strong, fiercely independent, smart and funny.

It was an emotional morning Sunday as anchor and reporter Corley Peel said goodbye to viewers and coworkers after five years. But the moment was made special by a surprise TV appearance by Corley’s twin sister Chelsea who made the long trip and unexpected trip from Texas to support her. Corley chose to step away from journalism and News4JAX in order to spend more time with Chelsea who is battling stage 4 lung cancer.

Sympathy poured in from thousands on all platforms, with viewers and followers sending messages of love and support for Corley.

💔 August 23, 2022 was the worst day of my life. My twin sister Chelsea went to her heavenly place. I was by her side as she peacefully took her final breath.

My heart & whole world is shattered. This doesn’t feel real. Thank you everyone who has sent prayers. I love you Chels🤍 pic.twitter.com/Fm7BWD9Plz — Corley Peel (@CorleyPeelTV) August 26, 2022

Kimberly Kessler sentenced to life in prison

With nearly 4 million views on YouTube — Kimberly Kessler being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of her hair salon co-worker, Joleen Cummings, was one of the most viewed videos on the News4JAX account.

One YouTube comment — which received 17,000 likes — said: “The fact that the sheriff said that they will have cake and ice cream to celebrate her conviction really says how awful this crime was.”

There were hundreds of other stories that received thousands of views, likes and comments — those above were just the biggest social stories of the year.

Some honorable mentions include: ‘As easy as 1-2-3′: Social media trend encourages people to steal Kia, Hyundai cars using USB cables | Margaritaville at Sea offers free cruises for active/veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers & teachers | Video: Florida teens break in to $8M home, throw party, post evidence on social media

