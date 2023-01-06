Appeals court denies city of Jacksonville’s motion for stay of redistricting order

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 11th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals has denied the city of Jacksonville’s request for a stay of a federal judge’s ruling on redistricting.

In December, the federal judge ruled against the Jacksonville City Council’s redistricting plan and said the city should use a map proposed by civil rights groups, including the Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP.

But the city last week asked the 11th Circuit to put the judge’s decision on hold and allow it to use the map that the council approved in November for the city elections in March.

In its response, the plaintiffs — the NAACP, the American Civil Liberties Union and individual voters — call the city’s motion a “last-minute bait-and-switch to try to maintain its racially gerrymandered City Council districts.”

COURT DOCUMENT: Appeals court’s order denying city’s motion for stay

The 11th Circuit on Friday issued its order, denying the city’s motion for stay. The ruling was 2-1 by a three-judge panel.

“Based on the district court’s order, and our limited review of the extensive and fact-intensive record, we cannot say that the city has shown a strong likelihood of success on the merits. First, the district court applied the correct standard,” the order reads. “Second, based on what we have been able to review and digest in the short time available since the motion to stay was filed, the city has not made a strong showing that the district court’s factual findings about racial gerrymandering in the proposed interim remedial plan are clearly erroneous.”

Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom dissented.

“I would grant the stay. In its order enjoining the City’s interim redistricting map — which the City Council adopted (by a 16- 1 margin) to remedy constitutional infirmities in an earlier plan — the district court committed, it seems to me, several interrelated errors: (1) It absolved the map’s challengers of any obligation to show that the City acted with the required discriminatory intent; (2) it invalidated the interim map based solely on what it said were previous maps’ lingering discriminatory ‘effects’; and (3) it failed to accord city officials the presumption of ‘good faith’ to which the law entitles them,” Newsom writed. “It therefore seems to me substantially likely that the city will succeed in its defense of its plan.”

The city could ask for a review by the full 11-member appeals court.

Jacksonville new district map