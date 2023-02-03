State Attorney’s Office releases photos taken during Aiden Fucci’s questioning

Photos taken from night Aiden Fucci was brought in for questioning provided by Seventh District State Attorney's Office.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained photos from the Seventh District State Attorney’s Office that were taken by investigators when Aiden Fucci, who’s charged with murder in the death of Tristyn Bailey, was taken in for questioning by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Fucci is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bailey, 13, his schoolmate. She was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day last year in Durbin Crossing, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in the neighborhood where Bailey also lived. He was arrested in the early morning hours the next day.

The photos (included in this gallery) show what appear to be cuts, scratches and abrasions on Fucci’s hands. There’s also a photo of the knife the state says was used as the murder weapon.

Preparations were underway Friday at the St. Johns County Courthouse for jury selection, which is slated to begin Monday. Circuit Judge Lee Smith told both sides to have their jury instructions in by 5 p.m.

If convicted, Fucci could spend the rest of his life in prison. As a juvenile when the offense occurred, he is not eligible for the death penalty.