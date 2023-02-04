Sunday is National Weather Person’s Day

The Weather Authority is comprised of (from left) assistant chief meteorologist David Heckard, meteorologist Mark Collins, chief meteorologist John Gaughan, The Morning Show meteorologist Richard Nunn, and reporter/weekend anchor Jenese Harris, who recently joined the weather team after completing her meteorology degree.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We may be biased, but we think our meteorologists at News4JAX are the best of the best.

News4JAX wanted to celebrate and thank The Weather Authority — and others around the globe — for their continued hard work and drive to report accurate weather for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The National Weather Service explained the holiday — celebrated on Feb. 5 — as a day commemorating the birth of John Jeffries in 1744. Jeffries, one of America’s first weather observers, began taking daily weather observations in Boston in 1774 and he took the first balloon observation in 1784.

It’s a day to recognize the men and women who collectively provide Americans with the best weather, water, and climate forecasts and warning services of any nation.

The Weather Authority is comprised of chief meteorologist John Gaughan, assistant chief meteorologist David Heckard, The Morning Show meteorologist Richard Nunn, meteorologist Mark Collins, and reporter/weekend anchor Jenese Harris, who recently joined the weather team after completing her meteorology degree.