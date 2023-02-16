Investigators still untangling ‘mass conspiracy’ 1 year after Jared Bridegan’s ambush murder

JACKSONVILLE BEACH. – One year ago, a St. Johns County father leaving the home of his ex-wife in Jacksonville Beach stopped on a dark stretch of road near the Sanctuary neighborhood to move a tire out of the road, according to investigators.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was then shot at close range several times while his toddler daughter was still strapped into her car seat in the back of his SUV. No arrests were made in connection with the ambush murder for nearly a year until investigators announced one in January.

Henry Tenon, 61, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony and felony child abuse.

Bridegan murder suspect, Henry Tenon, to appear in court

According to court documents, the conspiracy that led to the murder of Bridegan began Jan. 4, 2022 -- just over a month before Bridegan was killed.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said at a news conference in January: “We know Henry Tenon did not act alone.”

The News4JAX I-TEAM uncovered records confirming that Tenon rented a house owned by Mario Fernandez, who is married to Bridegan’s ex-wife. The home is in Northwest Jacksonville, about 25 miles from the scene of the Jacksonville Beach shooting.

There’s been a lot of public interest in Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez and her second husband. She has proclaimed her innocence in interviews with other outlets.

According to sources, Gardner-Fernandez moved with her children across the country to Benton County, Washington, where her family has a home, and Fernandez remains in Florida.

Neither Gardner-Fernandez nor Fernandez have been charged with anything related to the case.

Jared Bridegan’s widow, brother open up about arrest made in Jacksonville Beach murder investigation

Jared Bridegan’s widow, Kirsten, and his brother, said they believe there was a “mass conspiracy” connected to Bridegan’s murder.

“My message is that we’re still here. It’s almost been a year. We’re not going anywhere. If you are not going to help and be complicit, you will be found and you will be held accountable,” Kirsten Bridegan said in an earlier interview with News4JAX. “So now’s your chance to try to make it right in the smallest amount of effort and just speak up.”

On Thursday, to mark one year since her father’s death, his daughter Bexley, now 3, is donating special boxes of items to the St. Augustine Police Department in his honor. The boxes are designed to help children like her who find themselves at a police station or in the care of a law enforcement officer for an extended period.