Ep. 4: Going Ringside with The Local Station, the rise of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

On the latest episode of “Going Ringside With The Local Station” we explore the rise to fame of arguably the most popular professional wrestler in history: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. We explore his start in the early 90’s in WCW then his move to ECW after famously being fired following an injury. That’s where Austin developed his on-camera persona.

We explore his start in the early 90′s in WCW then his move to ECW after famously being fired following an injury. That’s where Austin developed his on-camera persona. Shortly thereafter he gets the call to the World Wrestling Federation and within approximately seven months is crowned “King of the Ring”. That’s where Austin makes his now iconic “Austin 3:16″ promo on Jake Roberts and his character is born.

This episode chronicles his rise to fame and feuds with Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon. We also discuss some of his hottest angles including the controversial angle involving a handgun with Brian Pillman and his shoving match with Mike Tyson.

And at the end of this episode we’ll also discuss a local wrestling event coming to Jacksonville April 16. Two local wrestlers who will be performing at “Toon Town Turmoil” which is an event that will be held during Bold City Con join Scott to discuss that event.

