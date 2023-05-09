17-year-old high-school student accused in Arlington double murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday and accused in connection with a Jacksonville double murder in March.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two men were shot and killed inside a Fort Caroline Road apartment on March 1.

JSO said interviews and evidence pointed to Darien Mixson as the suspect in the shooting deaths.

On Monday, an arrest warrant was obtained and served on Mixson, who was already in jail on other charges.

JSO said in March the Ribault High School student was facing multiple charges — including car theft and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent — in connection with the shooting.

JSO said it used GPS and a K-9 to help track down Mixson who was accused of taking a car from the crime scene.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a witness inside the apartment called 911, and a family member told News4JAX when police arrived they found a man, identified by family as Craivon Aiken, and another man dead.

Craig Aiken said that since he found out Wednesday that his son Craivon was killed, the days have been cloudy and he’s had a hard time dealing with reality. He said it’s hard knowing that one of his children is no longer with him, especially since just six years ago, he was reunited with his daughter Kamiyah Mobley 18 years after she was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital right after her birth in 1998.

Craig Aiken said Craivon Aiken was the youngest of eight children and leaves behind two of his own.

Craig Aiken said that although Craivon Aiken was younger than Mobley, once the family was reunited with her, he treated her like a little sister.

He also said he wants to help make sure something like this doesn’t happen to other families.

“I would like for people to take this as an example, this can happen to your child, too, you know what I’m saying,” Craig Aiken said Saturday. “I just want people to talk to their kids, take care of their kids and get as close as you can with your kids because you can lose one of them in this world at any minute.”

Police have said the motive for the shooting is unclear, but it’s early in the investigation.