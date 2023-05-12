Tristyn Bailey’s family relieved by plea deals, looks to move forward

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Tristyn Bailey’s family members, who had been requesting a plea agreement to spare them from hearing distressing details in court, are feeling a sense of relief after Crystal Smith’s sentencing.

Friday afternoon marked the end of a painful chapter for the family, providing them an opportunity to shift their focus away from the courtroom and towards the community while preserving Tristyn’s legacy.

Smith, the mother of Bailey’s killer, Aiden Fucci, pleaded no contest to a charge of tampering with evidence. She faced up to a year behind bars. Under the negotiated plea, Judge Lee Smith sentenced her to 30 days in prison, followed by 5 years of probation. She is eligible for early termination after 3 years.

Decked in aqua, Tristyn’s favorite color, her family and friends gathered in the St. Johns County courtroom, hoping it would be their final visit. In a statement, they expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community, which has inspired and strengthened them throughout this arduous process.

Three months ago, Aiden Fucci pleaded guilty to the murder, thus avoiding a trial. Last month, the same judge sentenced him to life in prison. Due to Florida law regarding juveniles charged as adults, Fucci’s sentence will be reviewed after 25 years. His mother, Crystal Smith, entered her no contest plea Friday afternoon for tampering with evidence after surveillance footage captured her washing blood off Fucci’s jeans following the tragic incident. She was sniffling but didn’t appear to make eye contact with the Bailey’s. Her defense attorney, Matt Kachergus, said she was incredibly sorry for the pain the Bailey family continues to go through.

The Bailey family made it clear they were in conversations with the State Attorney’s Office regarding the negotiated plea. A plea deal was something they had hoped for so they could move forward. In a statement, they wrote: “With the legal proceedings now complete, our hopes are with our community moving ahead. We hope for Tristyn’s classmates - that they will fully enjoy their milestones in the coming weeks. We hope for the parents of our community - that they help their children move forward with love, affection, and careful attention to their use of social media. We hope - that through your smiles, Tristyn’s bright smile will shine forever.”

They thanked the community, prosecutors with the 7th Judicial Circuit, and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday evening, the community rallied together to commemorate Tristyn Bailey and show support for her family. Classmates, friends, and neighbors gathered at Veterans Park in St. Johns County to honor the vibrant teenager on the second anniversary of her tragic death.

Tristyn’s father, Forrest Bailey, said he wanted celebrate his daughter’s legacy and the joyful spirit she embodied. The Bailey family, following Fucci’s sentencing, aims to channel their energy into making a positive impact in the area. They plan to work on their foundation in Tristyn’s honor to assist other grieving families, provide scholarships, and offer safety training. The family announced a golf tournament scheduled for November 6th to raise funds for the foundation established in Tristyn’s memory. Details and signups are available at TristynBailey.com.

In her first TV interview, Stacy Bailey, Tristyn’s mother, told News4JAX the goal of the foundation is to honor her daughter’s sweet soul.

“It didn’t matter what walk of life, what social setting that you were in, it didn’t matter if you were on the football team or any other team, or if you were in anything at school, she was always the one that was reaching out and being friends with everyone,” she said.

“Through the Tristyn Bailey Foundation, we have amazing plans to strengthen our community, educate children and parents, advocate for victims of crime, and provide scholarship opportunities to deserving students,” Friday’s family statement said. “We look forward to doing all of these things alongside our community. We remain forever, Tristyn Bailey Strong!”