Gov. DeSantis signs human trafficking bills at news conference in South Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a pair of human trafficking bills Tuesday at a news conference in Lighthouse Point, Florida.

He was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, House Speaker Paul Renner, and DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris.

The Sexual Exploitation and Human Trafficking bill (SB 1690) requires residential treatment centers for children and adolescents to place specified signage; requires the Department of Children and Families, in consultation with the Agency for Health Care Administration, to adopt rules; requires the Services and Resources Committee of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking to conduct a study and make certain recommendations; requires the department to establish a process to certify adult safe houses that provide housing and care to adult survivors of human trafficking and provides requirements for safe houses and safe foster homes, etc.

The Human Trafficking bill (SB 7064) increases criminal penalties for specified offenses involving adult theaters; provides a civil cause of action for victims of human trafficking against certain entities or persons; authorizes judicial circuits to establish educational programs for persons convicted of or charged with certain violations; creates the Statewide Data Repository for Anonymous Human Trafficking Data at the University of South Florida, etc.