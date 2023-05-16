86º

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office asks residents & businesses to register surveillance cameras

The public safety program is called ‘Connect St. Johns’

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Surveillance images released by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A new public safety program connects the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office with resident’s surveillance cameras. The Sheriff’s Office posted about the campaign on social media.

The program called ‘Connect St. Johns’ allows residents and business owners to register and share security camera feeds with SJSO immediately. Camera owners have the ability to choose how and when their cameras and historical data are accessible to SJSO.

Once connected to the sheriff’s office, deputies will be able to better assess and rapidly respond to criminal activity and easily gather evidence.

For information and instructions on how to register, go to connectstjohns.org

