Friend of Fernandina Beach man killed in crash throws Father’s Day tribute fundraiser in his memory

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A group of friends and family remembered the life of a Fernandina Beach man gone too soon with a Father’s Day fundraiser.

The pig roast fundraiser is in memory of Pat Garvin, who died in a car crash while out of town on Easter.

Garvin is Summit’s father, and this Father’s Day would’ve been his second celebration.

“He made everybody laugh,” said Kelsey Johnson, Summit’s mother. “His soul was just the best. And now we have this one to carry it on.”

Proceeds made at the fundraiser will go toward his son’s college fund.

Alex Jansen, chef and owner of Personal Cuisine Catering, organized the event to keep his friend’s name alive and honor Garvin’s son.

“He’s looking down happy,” Jansen said.

Jansen and Garvin were business partners at one point and have been friends for years.

He said he still can’t believe his friend is gone because their last conversation was about planning a trip.

“We were sitting down talking about our next golf trip, where we’re going next,” Jansen said.

Although the two won’t be hitting the golf course together anymore, Jansen said he’ll always hold memories of Garvin close to his heart.

Garvin’s father, Victor Garvin, appreciated that Jansen made this Father’s Day special for him and his late son.

“Bittersweet. A real good day on one hand and a sad day on the other hand,” Victor said. “Remember there’s a lot of people in the community that love a lot of people out here.”

Jansen also said he is planning to create a bike ride and golf tournament in Garvin’s honor in the future.