Man sentenced to 24 years in multi-county BB gun attacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was sentenced to 24 years in Florida State Prison on Tuesday after a series of BB gun shootings that occurred on I-95 and I-4 back in January, according to the 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Deputies said Deon Anthony Jones, 21, was charged with 19 counts of shooting into occupied vehicles and felony criminal mischief. He was already in custody at the Duval County jail on separate charges when detectives arrested him back in April 2020.

The defendant pleaded no contest to 17 counts of shooting into an occupied building in March. He also pleaded no contest to similar charges out of Flagler and St. Johns Counties.

Jones was sentenced last Thursday.

Three vehicles in St. Johns County were among 19 damaged on interstates in counties including Volusia and Seminole back in 2020, FHP said. Volusia County deputies said eight vehicles were hit by pellets on I-4 eastbound, from Deltona to the I-95 junction, and another seven were hit on I-95 north from near International Speedway Boulevard to north of State Road 40.

Investigators said a total of 19 vehicles were hit, and that the total estimated property damage was $12,000.