WATCH LIVE: Sgt. honored during JSO monthly awards for saving officer’s life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Rudlaff is being honored with the “Supervisor of the Month” award on Thursday for the role he played in saving another officer’s life earlier this year.

On Feb. 23, Officer Jennifer Johnson was attacked while responding to a shoplifting call at the Walmart Supercenter on Philips Highway.

According to the arrest report, Joseph Merill punched Johnson and then beat her, knocking her unconscious.

Rudlaff happened to be driving down the same street after dropping his son off at school that morning and said he saw what was happening. He acted right away; turning on his lights and sirens and eventually, he got out to chase Merill.

“You do not have time to really sit back and think,” Rudlaff said.

Rudlaff didn’t even know Johnson when he decided to help her.

Sgt. Rudlaff and Officer Johnson (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“I just saw an officer and it could have been anyone, but I saw the officer being attacked,” Rudlaff said. “I am yelling out for him to stop. I am yelling, ‘Police!’ I am absolutely just asking God to give me the strength and courage to be able to stay up with him and catch him.”

Merill is charged with several felonies, including aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Johnson believes she is alive today because of Rudlaff.

“I quickly learned later on that he was my angel and he saw the whole incident take place,” Johnson said. “I remember him coming over and just giving me a big bear hug and just telling me that I am so glad that you are OK.”

However, Rudlaff doesn’t think what he did was angelic.

“I think God put me here at the right time and police,” Rudlaff said. “As far as being an angel, I feel like I was being a police officer. I saw an incident take place and I reacted.”

Johnson is still recovering from her injuries, and talks to her new friend Rudlaff about once a week.

Rudlaff will receive his award at 9 a.m.

News4JAX will be there and provide updates to this story.