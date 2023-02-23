Officer assaulted outside Jacksonville Walmart, man arrested, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and faces charges including attempted murder of a police officer following an assault Thursday outside the Walmart Supercenter on Philips Highway.

Police told News4JAX that Joseph Merrill, 40, was arrested after he assaulted an officer who was called to the store about a reported shoplifting. Police said Merrill knocked the officer down and was beating her when a detective arrived and subdued Merrill.

The officer, investigators said, was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

In addition to being charged with attempted murder, Merrill is also facing charges of resisting with violence, depriving the officer of a communications device, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and shoplifting.

Records show that in 2020, Merrill was arrested and accused of assault an officer who approached him in a car that had been reported stolen. According to the arrest report, Merrill punched the officer and she immobilized him with a stun gun.

The Sheriff’s Office said the car was reportedly stolen from a woman in Jacksonville Beach, who hit Merrill while he was riding a bike and she stopped to check on him. The report states that he jumped into the driver’s seat, and while she was trying to get her purse out, he drove off. Investigators said he stopped and she got out. Records show Merrill served 615 days in jail.

News4JAX has requested the arrest and booking report from Thursday’s incident.