Community packs out mayoral inauguration as Deegan brings a ‘brand new day’ to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several people who attended the historic inauguration for newly-sworn in Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said witnessing history was their duty and standing behind Deegan is important to move the city forward.

Those who witnessed Deegan’s transition to City Hall were there to show support and embrace a new chapter as she became the new leader of the River City.

Deegan’s slogan is a “brand new day,” and a lot of people at the ceremony felt obligated to witness the moment because they are optimistic and hopeful about Deegan’s vision for Jacksonville.

Paulette Walker and Christine Danford Flethcher attended the inauguration together.

“I just believe in Donna. I think she is heaven-sent. I think she’s got appointed person for this appointment time for the city.

For Flethcher, it’s Deegan’s passion that draws her to the mayor.

RELATED: History in the making: Donna Deegan sworn in as first woman to lead the River City | Celebration & swan song: One mayor marks a new beginning as another bids farewell to office

“You can hear the passion in her voice. You can hear the love that she has for the city. It gives us a lot of hope and encouragement,” she said.

Deegan shared her wide-ranging vision for the city, which includes improvements in healthcare, public safety, literacy and infrastructure.

Those promises impressed Bill Sorenson, who is an investment banker with a family to raise.

“As a father of two boys that we are raising in the city, and we want to stay in the city, she said, that is an investment for our children and their children, and that meant a lot to me,” Sorenson said.

Deegan promised to be a voice for everyone, no matter what neighborhood they live in.

That promise struck a chord with many who believe people who call Jacksonville home need to play a role in any change.

“As citizens of Jacksonville, to know that we have a leader that we can go to at City Hall at any time we want to and not feel intimidated and know that our questions will be answered, our communities will be able to thrive in any part of Jacksonville,” Flethcher said.

Some also recognize that Deegan has a vision that can’t be accomplished alone.

“She can’t do it alone. She needs us. I know all of our constituents, all of the people who voted for her will rally behind her. We are going to help her achieve those goals because we are holding that ladder for her as she climbs higher,” Walker said.