Isolated and Scattered storms will move through parts of SE GA and NE FL for the early afternoon.

One cluster of storms is moving from the I-10/I-75 corridor towards Waycross and Brunswick, Georgia

Another cluster of storms is moving along I-10 from Lake City and High Springs towards Middleburg, Macclenny, Starke, Jacksonville and then the beaches.

All of the storms are moving east from I-75 so anticipate being impacted within the next two hours by quick heavy downpours and lightning.

Futurecast shows possible rain by 6 PM (WJXT TV 4)

Futurecast shows rain by 7 PM (WJXT TV 4)