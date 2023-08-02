86º
Interim DCPS superintendent, district leaders answer questions ahead of school year

Vic Micolucci, I-Team reporter, anchor

Tags: Education, Back to School, Duval County
An empty Duval County Public Schools elementary classroom (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar and district leadership shared important 2023-24 school year vision and information and answered questions at a news conference Wednesday at the district’s administration building.

Kriznar, the district’s long-time deputy superintendent, was appointed to replace retiring superintendent Dr. Diana Greene for six months while the School Board searches for a permanent replacement.

The Florida School Board Association, the consulting firm that’s been tapped to oversee the nationwide search for Greene’s replacement, told School Board members last month that a new superintendent could start by Jan. 1, 2024, if the search timeline remains on schedule.

News4JAX will update this article with more information throughout the day.

Lifetime Jacksonville resident anchors the 8 and 9 a.m. weekday newscasts and is part of the News4Jax I-Team.

