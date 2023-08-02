Interim DCPS superintendent, district leaders answer questions ahead of school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar and district leadership shared important 2023-24 school year vision and information and answered questions at a news conference Wednesday at the district’s administration building.

Kriznar, the district’s long-time deputy superintendent, was appointed to replace retiring superintendent Dr. Diana Greene for six months while the School Board searches for a permanent replacement.

The Florida School Board Association, the consulting firm that’s been tapped to oversee the nationwide search for Greene’s replacement, told School Board members last month that a new superintendent could start by Jan. 1, 2024, if the search timeline remains on schedule.

