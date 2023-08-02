Duval County teacher shortage shows signs of improvement; 258 vacancies down from 453 last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The classroom teacher shortage that has stressed Duval County Public Schools in recent years is showing signs of improvement.

According to DCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar, as of Tuesday, the district had 258 instructional vacancies. At the same time last year, the district had 453 vacancies.

“That’s progress. We still need teachers in all areas,” Kriznar said during a school board meeting. “Our greatest area of need is elementary education and ESE.”

There are 86 vacancies for elementary teachers, 77 vacancies for ESE teachers and 20 vacancies for math teachers, according to the district.

While the teacher situation has improved, Kriznar said the district is still short on bus drivers heading into the first day of school on Aug. 14.

Kriznar said families can help with the issue by registering their students for their bus online at DuvalSchools.org/busregisration.

“That lets us know how many students are getting picked up at each stop and where we need to put stops and how many bus routes we need to set up,” she said.