WWE Hall of Famer accused of DUI manslaughter in Florida to be sentenced after plea; faces up to 25 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A WWE Hall of Fame wrestler entered an “open plea” on Wednesday after being accused of DUI manslaughter in Volusia County last year.

Tamara “Sunny” Sytch was set to go to trial on Monday, but her plea means she will not go to trial and will go straight to the sentencing phase.

Sytch faces up to 25 years in prison, but the plea gives her a chance at a lesser sentence. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for November.

Sytch was arrested last year and accused in the death of Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75, of Daytona Beach. The family of Lasseter has also filed a civil suit against Sytch.

Sytch’s blood-alcohol level was 0.280 following the crash, according to reports.

Sytch has had several DUI arrests mostly in the Northeast and has served multiple lengthy sentences in jail.

News4JAX sister station WKMG reported that on the night of March 25, 2022, Sytch crashed her vehicle into a car that was stopped at a red light on U.S. Highway 1.

The “Going Ringside” Podcast just released an episode about Sytch and her case, and you can watch it here.